Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of World Acceptance worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,398,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,466 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WRLD stock opened at $194.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $195.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.38.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.