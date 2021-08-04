D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 11,339 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,339 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

