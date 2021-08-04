Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $327,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter worth $288,000.

FOCT stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90.

