QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) & Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Critical Analysis

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get QDM International alerts:

QDM International has a beta of -3.88, indicating that its stock price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QDM International and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 42.72 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies $17.22 billion 4.42 $2.02 billion $4.97 30.25

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for QDM International and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies 1 8 4 0 2.23

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus target price of $139.45, suggesting a potential downside of 7.24%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than QDM International.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies 13.49% 31.17% 9.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats QDM International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has collaboration with Chubb Limited to secure insurance coverage for the COVAX no-fault compensation program. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.