Eaton Vance Management Invests $180,000 in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.82, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 129,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

