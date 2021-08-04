Eaton Vance Management Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $204,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in CyberArk Software by 14.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 123,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in CyberArk Software by 487.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP increased its position in CyberArk Software by 43.9% in the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $35,280,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,186.42 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

