Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amar Maletira acquired 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and sold 71,318 shares worth $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

