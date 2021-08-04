Eaton Vance Management Buys New Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Maximus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 1.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 13.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE MMS opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

