Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 5,662 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after buying an additional 70,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 318,295 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,074 shares of company stock worth $2,214,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

IRDM stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.63.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.