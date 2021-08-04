iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Stake Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,646.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,708 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,485,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSC opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.68. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $28.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

