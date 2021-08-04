Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 399,098 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

