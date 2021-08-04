Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $562,761,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,488,000 after buying an additional 863,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,413,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 888.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 121,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 640,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,960,000 after buying an additional 74,632 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $128.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.36. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

