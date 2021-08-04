KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $541,989 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.97.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

