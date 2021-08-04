State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $851,000 Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $162.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

