Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $203.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.47. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $124.75 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.79.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

