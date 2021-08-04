Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $118.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

