Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Elastic were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

Elastic stock opened at $145.66 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.36.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

