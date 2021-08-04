Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of -1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,167.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

