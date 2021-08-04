Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,365 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

GSBC opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $719.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.80.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.