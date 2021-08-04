Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New $204,000 Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $571.21 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.90 and a twelve month high of $571.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $518.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.27.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

