6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 4,333 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 630.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $1,844,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.