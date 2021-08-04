Fossil Group (FOSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Fossil Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

In related news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $531,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $445,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,836. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

