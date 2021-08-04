Installed Building Products (IBP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Installed Building Products to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBP opened at $121.03 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $81.34 and a 12-month high of $140.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.82.

IBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,364.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

