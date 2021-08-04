Conifer (CNFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts expect Conifer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

