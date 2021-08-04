State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in IAA were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in IAA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.