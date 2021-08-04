State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 32,600 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Chimerix worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

