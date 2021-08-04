State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.02 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,745. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

