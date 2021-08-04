Morgan Stanley Buys 130,914 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of AutoNation worth $37,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 944.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $5,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,243 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $3,474,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,092 shares of company stock valued at $30,085,213. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $125.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.