American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Well were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in American Well by 293.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,447 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in American Well by 98.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after acquiring an additional 926,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,515,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 849,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,561 shares of company stock worth $2,592,365. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Well stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.98. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

