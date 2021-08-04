State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 36 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 25,544 shares valued at $14,863,632. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB opened at $548.45 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

