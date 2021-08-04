State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax stock opened at $259.69 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.25.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

