Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

