State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.21 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

