Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) versus Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Financial Analysis

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sage Therapeutics and Cogent Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics 0 10 7 0 2.41 Cogent Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $83.65, suggesting a potential upside of 100.30%. Cogent Biosciences has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 180.00%. Given Cogent Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Biosciences is more favorable than Sage Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Sage Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Sage Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and Cogent Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics $1.11 billion 2.19 $606.07 million ($9.47) -4.41 Cogent Biosciences $7.87 million 30.50 -$74.81 million ($16.08) -0.39

Sage Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Biosciences. Sage Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and Cogent Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics 57.21% -32.31% -30.46% Cogent Biosciences N/A -216.51% -83.04%

Summary

Sage Therapeutics beats Cogent Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a licensing agreement with Plexxikon Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of CGT9486 and CGT0206 inhibitors. The company was formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Cogent Biosciences, Inc. in October 2020. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

