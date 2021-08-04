Analyzing Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Talaris Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 99.93%. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 339.28%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Talaris Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Acorda Therapeutics 25.71% 15.07% 5.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.71 million N/A N/A Acorda Therapeutics $152.97 million 0.24 -$99.59 million ($12.32) -0.31

Talaris Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acorda Therapeutics.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Talaris Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, NY.

