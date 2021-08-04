Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,444 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Athene were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,230.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. upped their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

NYSE:ATH opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

