Morgan Stanley Acquires 154,483 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NCR were worth $39,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,038,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after acquiring an additional 952,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after acquiring an additional 533,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

