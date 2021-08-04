New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.33 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in RH were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in RH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

RH opened at $660.98 on Wednesday. RH has a 12-month low of $288.19 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

