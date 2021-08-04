New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 900 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Shares of MNST opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.