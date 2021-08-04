VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives $1.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP increased its position in VEON by 31.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at $525,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at $9,055,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 100.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 37.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 501,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 135,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

