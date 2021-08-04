Analysts Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Price Target at $403.38

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $403.38.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $67,770,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 150.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after acquiring an additional 170,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $423.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.15. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $291.20 and a twelve month high of $425.05.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

