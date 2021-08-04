Brokerages Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) PT at $16.00

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $11,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.61.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

