Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Shares in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 58.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vectrus by 18.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vectrus by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vectrus by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 52.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.02.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.