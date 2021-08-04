Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 23,900 Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 18.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

