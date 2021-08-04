Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 76.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,807 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.