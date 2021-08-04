1,644 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

WEX stock opened at $182.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

