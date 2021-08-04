Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 39.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in LivePerson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 51.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 243,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

LivePerson stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.05. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

