Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Sells 41,195 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 41,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $42,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

