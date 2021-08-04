Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.40.

ANET opened at $379.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $383.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at $612,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $1,492,387.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

