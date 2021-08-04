Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) fell 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.37. 1,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 877,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HAYW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth $291,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
