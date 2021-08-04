Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) fell 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.37. 1,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 877,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAYW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Get Hayward alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth $291,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.